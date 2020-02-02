‘Problems faced by business community to be solved’

LAHORE Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed has said there is constant interaction between police and the business community and vowed the problems faced by the business community would be solved.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of the Small Traders and Cottage Industry Association which called on him under the leadership of president of the association, Babar Butt.

The delegates informed the CCPO about the problems being faced by the members of the business community. “Business community always played a positive role in identifying and preventing crime” noted the CCPO. On the occasion, the CCPO directed the SP Model Town and SP Cantt to keep in constant touch with the representatives of the Small Traders and Cottage Industry Association. He agreed with a suggestion floated during the meeting that there should be police helpline for reporting crime incidents in certain areas and the name of the person who reported the incident should be kept secret.

Zulfiqar Hameed said that the population of Lahore had increased manifold but strength of police force remained the same as it was many years ago.

The inspector general of police, Punjab, was being requested for establishment of new police stations. “Special attention is being paid on solution to traffic and parking issues at business centres,” said the CCPO.

The president of the association assured that small traders would cooperate with police to control crime at business places. “CCPO always cooperated with the business community” he acknowledged.

The delegates also paid tributes to the tremendous sacrifices given by police against terrorism.

Prayers were also offered for the martyrs in the meeting.

PHC advisory body: The members of the recently-constituted Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) held their inaugural meeting here on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by PHC Board of Commissioners and Commission’s senior management. The TAC members, which include health professionals, medical educationists and experts from all streams of healthcare provision, have been nominated from the PMC, CPSP, KEMU, UHS, PMA, National Council for Homoeopathy, National Council for Tibb, Pakistan Pharmacy Council, Punjab Medical Faculty, Pakistan Nursing Council, young doctors, representatives of the Punjab government and District Health Authorities.

BoC Chairperson Prof Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid chaired the first session, while Director Clinical Governance and Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya conducted the proceedings and gave a detailed overview of the Commission and highlighted ambit of its working. PHC CEO Dr Shoaib Khan welcomed the TAC members and said that their recommendations regarding enforcing PHC's regulatory framework would be highly appreciated. He also highlighted the importance of the TAC in strengthening PHC further. The TAC members unanimously elected PMA President Prof Muhammad Ashraf Nizami as the TAC convener, who vowed to ensure rule of law for patient safety and medical practitioners.