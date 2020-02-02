SHO martyred in Bannu encounter

BANNU: A station house officer of police embraced martyrdom in an encounter with unidentified gunmen on Saturday, sources said. The local sources that a police party was on routine duty when it came under attack by gunmen at the Chai Bazaar, in the limits of the City Police Station. The police retaliated and the exchange of fire continued for some time. Station House Officer of the City Police Station, Abdul Hameed Marwat, suffered bullet wounds and embraced martyrdom in the attack. The assailants fled the scene. A heavy contingent of police later rushed to the spot. The body of the martyred cop was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. His funeral prayer was offered later at the Police Lines. No first information report was registered until our going to the press.