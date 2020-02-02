close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2020

Father of five sets self on fire

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2020

LAHORE: A father of five set himself on fire in Iqbal Town Saturday, after he failed to restore marital relations with his enraged wife. It was reported that Babar, 37, son of Abdul Ghani, visited the house of his in-laws in Iqbal Town and tried to reconcile with his enraged wife who had been living in the house of her parents for the last two months. She refused to go with him, upon which Babar sprinkled petrol on himself and set himself alight. As a result he received 80 to 90pc burns. He was admitted to a local hospital where his condition was said to be precarious.

