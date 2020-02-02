Special Nadra desk for overseas Pakistanis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: In the light of a decision taken in a meeting of Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Waseem Akhtar and Director General (Operations) NADRA Col (retd) Tahir Maqsood Khan, the NADRA has established a special facilitation desk for overseas Pakistanis at the OPC office on the Club 1 Road. The desk will assist overseas Pakistanis in making national identity cards. A NADRA team installed equipment in the OPC office on Saturday after consultation with Commissioner OPC Passand Khan Buledi.
LAHORE: In the light of a decision taken in a meeting of Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Waseem Akhtar and Director General (Operations) NADRA Col (retd) Tahir Maqsood Khan, the NADRA has established a special facilitation desk for overseas Pakistanis at the OPC office on the Club 1 Road. The desk will assist overseas Pakistanis in making national identity cards. A NADRA team installed equipment in the OPC office on Saturday after consultation with Commissioner OPC Passand Khan Buledi.