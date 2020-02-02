close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
February 2, 2020

Special Nadra desk for overseas Pakistanis

February 2, 2020

LAHORE: In the light of a decision taken in a meeting of Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Waseem Akhtar and Director General (Operations) NADRA Col (retd) Tahir Maqsood Khan, the NADRA has established a special facilitation desk for overseas Pakistanis at the OPC office on the Club 1 Road. The desk will assist overseas Pakistanis in making national identity cards. A NADRA team installed equipment in the OPC office on Saturday after consultation with Commissioner OPC Passand Khan Buledi.

