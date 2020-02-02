IGP Kaleem Imam acting as Don in Sindh: Ghani

KARACHI: The Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said that IGP Sindh, Dr Kalem Imam is acting like a 'Don' at the behest of the federal government that considers Sindh as worthless, otherwise had any officer of any province made remarks with the same tone and tenor, like the one delivered by IGP Sindh the other day, then the reaction of the Prime Minister or the CM of that province would have been totally different.

The information minister was talking to journalists after attending as chief guest the Adab Festival organized by the Arts Council on Saturday. Ghani said that Syed Kaleem Imam was clinging on to the post with the backing of the few of the federal ministers. He said that he fails to understand why the federal government was delaying the replacement of the IGP.

Ghani said those threatening of Sindh Governor’s power to send the elected government packing home should be aware that he could not even dismiss a guard. “This is not the era of dictator Zia-ul-Haq when the Governor was authorized to dismiss the assemblies,” Ghani said. He said that as the President the designation of the governor was merely symbolic without any authority. He said that the governor should roam around and enjoy with his friends. Ghani said that in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan, the chief minister is the Chief Executive of the province. The minister maintained that PTI MPA Halim Adil Shaikh should first go through the constitution thoroughly and then comment about the authority of the governor.

Responding to a question, Ghani said that the members of MQM-Pakistan would be included in the cabinet if they decided to join Pakistan Peoples Party. He said that if the disgruntled allies of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf were really sincere with the people of Pakistan and their voters then they should leave the federal government without slightest of hesitation. Responding to another question, Ghani said that the PPP would resist every effort of the federal government to changing the name of the Benazir Income Support Programme which was designated through legislation and consensus. Ghani said that if anyone wanted to change the name, he would have to amend the constitution. He rejected the blame that the party started the Benazir Income Support Program to facilitate its own people. Responding to another question, Ghani said that Chairman National Accountability was misusing his authority as he closed the files of the PTI members while the members of the opposition were facing references one after another.

Responding to another question the information minister said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah didn't meet with Jahangir Tareen during his recent visit to Islamabad. He met only with the prime minister and discussed with him about the ongoing federal government's projects in Sindh and about the constant delays in federal funding to the province.

Meanwhile, Saeed Ghani said that he always felt great pleasure whenever he visited the Arts Council. He said that the regularity with which the Arts Council was arranging events like the Adab Festival was commendable. He said that such activities portrayed not only a positive image of the metropolis but also gave an opportunity to the people to interact with the learned people and learn from their experience.