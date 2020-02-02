Influencing media, targeting rivals hallmark of Shahbaz: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said that influence on the media and character assassination of rivals had been the identity and hallmark of Shahbaz Sharif.

In tweets, she said that reduction of a newspaper to just two pages during his tenure had not been forgotten by the nation yet.

“Shahbaz has been trapped in his own trap and now the British courts would also come to know about his reality. The nation has a question if you were innocent, then it took you six months to move the court,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, the PTI Senator Faisal Javed, who also heads the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, said the PTI would oppose the draft bill for increase in pay and privileges of senators, as prime minister had already directed for austerity and saving the national resources.

He said the priority of the prime minister and PTI was the masses, particularly the poor people, noting that it was the prime minister who had started the trend of not using the national exchequer for himself and stayed in his own house and massively curtailed expenses of the Prime Minister Office as well.

Likewise, he noted that the prime minister also substantially cut expenses on his foreign visits and the public representatives were supposed to emulate him.