England seek French tonic to heal WC scar

PARIS: England have threatened “absolute brutality” against France in their opening Six Nations game on Sunday in a bid to start to heal the pain of a lost Rugby World Cup final.

Eddie Jones guided his English side to a thrilling semifinal win over New Zealand in Japan, but they faltered in the final, going down 32-12 to South Africa.

Jones, who said he wanted his England team to be referred to in the same way as rarely-beaten New Zealand, added: “You want to be motivated by success.

England thrashed France at Twickenham last year but the Red Rose has traditionally struggled to win on French soil.

Since inception of the Six Nations in 2000, France have won six of the 10 meetings at the Stade de France.

France were poor under Jacques Brunel, but threaten to be a different under newly-appointed Fabien Galthie, who has brought in experienced hands in ex-hooker and skipper Raphael Ibanez and Warren Gatland’s former right-hand man at Wales, defence specialist Shaun Edwards.

A steelier edge and less pedestrian approach are expected from a team that rarely bared its teeth in last year’s World Cup, where they exited after a 20-19 quarterfinal defeat by Wales, expedited by a red card for Sebastien Vahaamahina’s reckless elbow to Aaron Wainwright’s face.