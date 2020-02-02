‘Not forgotten’: grieving Lakers honour Bryant

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James spoke for everyone as the Los Angeles Lakers honored the memory of franchise icon Kobe Bryant on Friday, delivering the simple message: “Not forgotten.”

In a night of ceremony and tears at Staples Center, the Lakers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers in their first NBA game since a helicopter crash claimed the lives of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday.

Portland’s 127-119 victory fueled by Damian Lillard’s 48 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists seemed little more than a footnote. Lakers star Anthony Davis admitted he felt anxious and nervous going into a night that Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said was “about Kobe Bryant.” Fans were greeted by a sea of Bryant jerseys one draping each seat.

In the darkened arena, a purple-tinged spotlight picked out the Bryant jerseys hanging in the rafters his numbers 8 and 24 both retired by the Lakers.

Bouquets of red roses held open two courtside seats in honor of Bryant and Gianna, while yellow roses sculpted the numbers of 8 and 24 in massive arrangements on the court.

As Usher sang “Amazing Grace,” a hush fell over the crowd. Los Angeles Philharmonic cellist Ben Hong then played as a video montage of Bryant interviews, interspersed with on-court moments and intimate family pictures, was played on the massive scoreboard.