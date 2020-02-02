ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Windies seal fifth place

POTCHEFSTROOM: In Potchefstroom, the semifinal for the fifth-place playoff belonged to the West Indies, who overcame hosts South Africa by four wickets. Defending just 144, South Africa put up a brave fight, posing a challenge in West Indies' chase, but the latter turned out too good for them on Saturday (February 1), completing the win with over eight overs to spare.

South Africa lost regular wickets after opting to bat, with the West Indian bowlers preventing the batsmen from building substantial stands. Opener Levert Manje held his end for a resilient 43, but found little support at the other end. Khanya Cotani chipped in with a handy 27, but other than that there were barely any contributions through the order with only four batsmen managing to reach double figures before being bowled out for 143 in 38.2 overs.

Much in contrast, only two of the eight batsmen on the day were dismissed for single digit scores when South Africa struck early to dent the West Indies' chase. Led by skipper Kimani Melius, and a good outing for the middle order, West Indies overcame the early blows after they were reduced to 11/2 to recover and stay on course for victory. The runs came slow, but their partnerships were prolonged enough to frustrate South Africa. South Africa struck with timely wickets, but they managed to cross the line without much fuss in the end.

Brief scores: South Africa 143 in 38.2 overs (Levert Manje 43, Khanya Cotani 27; Matthew Patrick 2-12, Ashmead Nedd 2-18, Joshua James 2-25) lost to West Indies 147/6 in 41.4 overs (Kimani Melius 29; Bryce Parsons 2-23, Merrick Brett 2-33) by four wickets.

Nigeria U-19 vs Japan U-19: Nigeria strolled past Japan comfortably to register an eight-wicket win after chasing down 116 in just 22.4 overs.

Contesting for the 15th place playoff in Potchefstroom, after opting to bat, Shu Noguchi was the only batter who resisted the Nigerians with a stubborn 31 off 77 balls while wickets fell at the other end. The Japanese batsmen, in their defence, made Nigeria work hard for the wickets. It took Nigeria as many as 42 overs to bowl them out, despite drying up the runs.

Brief scores: Japan 115 in 42 overs (Shu Noguchi 31; Ifeanyi Uboh 5-23) lost to Nigeria 116/2 in 22.4 overs (Sulaimon Runsewe 56*; Ashley Thurgate 2-26) by eight wickets.

United Arab Emirates U-19 vs Canada U-19: Canada's Udaybir Walia's all-round effort of three wickets and an unbeaten 42 helped take his side over the line by four wickets, as they beat UAE in the 13th place playoff. Opting to bowl, Canada did well to restrict UAE to 174 in 44.1 overs led by three-wicket hauls from Akhil Kumar and Udaybir Walia. UAE would've finished with much lower a total had it not been for Alishan Sharafu's unbeaten 65 off 73 to give them some late runs after they were reduced to 80 for 6 at one stage. Top-scorer Sharafu belted seven fours and one six in his 73-ball stay to keep his side in the game, with the next-best score being just 25.

Brief scores: United Arab Emirates 174 in 44.1 overs (Alishan Sharafu 65*; Akhil Kumar 3-37, Udaybir Walia 3-16) lost to Canada 179/6 in 42.2 overs (Harmanjeet Bedi 40*, Udaybir Walia 42*; Rishabh Mukherjee 4-62) by four wickets.