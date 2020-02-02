Adams hits hat-trick as Wales rout Italy

CARDIFF, United Kingdom: Josh Adams scored a hat-trick of tries as Grand Slam champions Wales began their Six Nations title defence by thrashing Italy 42-0 in Cardiff on Saturday in Wayne Pivac’s first Test as coach.

Wales were a commanding 21-0 ahead at half-time under the closed roof of the Principality Stadium following a double from Adams, the leading try-scorer at last year’s World Cup in Japan.

He grabbed his third in stoppage time at the end of the game, with Wales scoring five tries in total.

It was the first hat-trick at home by a Wales player in a Five or Six Nations match since Maurice Richards grabbed four tries against England in Cardiff in 1969.

Cardiff Blues wing Adams has now scored 10 tries in his last eight Tests. "Getting five points is really important but also we defended well," Pivac told the BBC.

"We’ve got plenty to work on. It was far from the perfect performance," added former Scarlets boss Pivac, who took over as Wales coach from Warren Gatland after his fellow New Zealander’s succesful 12-year reign ended at the World Cup.

For Italy, themselves under a new coach in caretaker boss Franco Smith, this reverse extended their Six Nations losing streak to 23 matches.