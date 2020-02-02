Sh Zaheer Aslam Cup main attraction today

LAHORE: Sheikh Zaheer Aslam Memorial Cup, a term race for three years old horses is the main competition of the 23rd day winter meeting 2019-2020 of Lahore Race Club scheduled for Sunday February 2.

In this cup race there is no special favourites as for this is the very first trample of these three years aged horses to declare their authority on the course.

There are in all eight races listed for the day with six Theek Ha plates, a cup race and a Kot Lakhpat Plate. Except for the cup and race number seven all the races are of a miles run while those two are of 1200 metres distance.

Other than the cup, Kot Lakhpat Plate is believed as the second featured race with Jharra being the favourite.

First Theek Ha Plate race favourite for win is She, place Mr. Brown and fluke Good Action while others in the race are Noon, Turab Prince, Nice Moon, Ravi Choice, Shan-e-Kakrali, Days Gone, Lovely Poma, Madiha, Miss Bray and Naveed Choice.

Second race favourite for win is Malika Princess, place Artghal and fluke Chan Punjabi while others in the race are Classic Lady, Anmole One, English Babu, Sheba, You And Me, Lucky Time, Zahid Love, Dancing Beauty, Evening Star, Golden Pound and Twenty Twenty.

Third race favourite for win is Safdar Princess, place Dimple and fluke Banjo while others in the race are Ladla, Bright Gold, Nice One, Neeli De Malika, Lalazaar, and Silken Black.

Fourth race favourite for win is Parvaz-e-Hassan, place Gotti and fluke Royal Runner while others in the race are Minding, Fly Dubai, Race The Moon, Piyari Malangni, Red Boy, Hawa Hawai, Smiling Again, After Hero, Mud House Legacy and Triple Action.

Fifth race favourite for win is Double O Seven, place Gold Man and fluke Rang-e-Hina while others in the race are Jan-e-Fida, Eden Roc, Salam-e-Lahore, Dream Secret, Amazing Runner, Prince of Lion, Missing My Love, Rashk-e-Qamar and Neeli The Great.

Sixth Sheikh Zaheer Aslam Memorial Cup is a term race for three years old horses with no particular favourites. The lineup is filled with Exceptional One, Governor, Zandora, Friends Forever, Dahab, Forever One and Lail-o-Nihar.

Seventh Kot Lakhpat Plate race favourite for win is Jharra, place JF Thunder and fluke Tiger Jet while others in the race are Baland-o-Bala, Privilege, Double Action and Princess Mehera.

Eight race favourite for win is Dazzling, place Khan Jee and fluke Legacy while others in the race are Salam-e-Dena, Warrior’s Charge, Samore Princess and Drums Of War.