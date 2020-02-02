close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
AFP
February 2, 2020

Haaland hits another double for Dortmund

AFP
February 2, 2020

BERLIN: Norwegian rising star Erling Braut Haaland made it seven goals in three games for Borussia Dortmund after scoring a double in Saturday’s 5-0 Bundesliga thrashing of Union Berlin.

The 19-year-old, who had netted five times in his first two appearances since signing from Salzburg, scored either side of half-time at Signal Iduna Park after being handed his first Dortmund start by coach Lucien Favre. Haaland’s tally is the most by any Bundesliga player in their first three league matches. Dortmund moved third in the table, three points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who beat Mainz 3-1.

