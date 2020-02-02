McDowell grabs one-shot Saudi lead

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia: Graeme McDowell grabbed a one-shot lead over Victor Dubuisson after the third round of the Saudi International on Saturday as the Northern Irishman closed on a first European Tour win since 2014.

The 2010 US Open champion fired a four-under-par 66 at a wind-swept Royal Greens Golf Club to reach 12-under overall. Dubuisson shot a brilliant bogey-free 65, the joint best card of the day.

The 29-year-old, who once ranked as high as 15th in the world but has dropped down to 478 after struggling with a wrist injury, will be looking for his third European Tour win, but first since the Turkish Open in November 2015.

Malaysia’s Gavin Green returned an even-par 70 to be third at nine-under, three behind McDowell, while defending champion Dustin Johnson was in a group of three players at seven-under par. Tied alongside the former world number one were Italian Renato Paratore and overnight leader Victor Perez of France. Current world number one Brooks Koepka matched Dubuisson’s 65 and rose to tied seventh at six-under along with Belgium’s Thomas Detry and Phil Mickelson. McDowell was looking forward to his battle with Dubuisson, having played the mentor’s role when the two formed a successful partnership in the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles.