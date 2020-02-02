PWF official blasts govt for not arranging wrestling camp

KARACHI: Pakistan Wrestling Federation’s (PWF) secretary Arshad Sattar on Friday lashed out at the federal government for not giving wrestling any camp for Olympic qualifiers.

“We have written many times to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for the last eight months that we need a camp as Olympic qualifiers are ahead besides some other events but we have got no response,” Arshad told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“I have even talked to the PSB senior official M Azam Dar on phone and he has told me that the PSB forwards our requests to the IPC minister Dr Fehmida Mirza but she does not respond,” Arshad revealed.

“How our wrestlers will be able to fight for Olympics seats when the state is not backing us. There are also no sponsors and this has added to our worries,” Arshad said.

“I salute the former Director General of PSB Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera who had given us two-year camp which yielded terrific results,” Arshad said.

Arshad said that had they got camp soon after the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last December he was confident three to four grapplers had the chance to make it to Tokyo Olympics. “I ask the Prime Minister Imran Khan that why he has treated sports so badly despite being a sportsman himself,” Arshad said. “The government has money for Inter-Board Sports Gala but it does not have a penny for the wrestlers who have been pulling off good results in international circuit,” the official said.

He said Pakistani wrestlers can pull off wonders if rightly supported.

“Pakistan is brimming with an immense talent. If the state opts to back wrestling in true sense, giving us camps constantly for long duration then we have the capacity to produce such wrestlers who would start lifting medals even in Olympics in the next eight years,” Arshad said.

National wrestlers are ahead a couple of Olympic qualifiers. The Asian qualifiers will be held in Xian, China, from March 27-29 while the World qualifiers will be conducted in Sofia, Bulgaria, from April 30 to May 3. Arshad said that the country’s premier wrestler M Inam will be fielded in the World Qualifying round in Bulgaria in 97 kilogramme weight category.

And it is expected that Zaman Anwar, Haroon Abid and M Bilal will be fielded in the Asian qualifiers in China.

Meanwhile Pakistan will be fiedling a few wrestlers in the Asian Wrestling Championships slated to be held in New Delhi from February 18-23. “Yes we are going to send four or five wrestlers in the India’s event. In a couple of days we will be asked to submit our passports,” Arshad said. The continental event in India does not serve as Olympic qualifiers. However as per rules in those weights a federation can field its wrestlers in Olympic qualifiers in which its wrestlers have featured in the continental qualifiers.

The last few years have been highly productive for Pakistan’s wrestling. The country’s premier wrestler M Inam ruled supreme as he lifted not only a couple of World Beach Wrestling crowns but also the World Beach Games title. He also snared gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The country’s young sensation Inayatullah claimed bronze in Youth Olympics in Argentina in 2018. Wrestlers also did a fine job in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last year, snaring three gold and four silvers. So far five Pakistani players have qualified for Olympics in various disciplines. And a few are aiming to grab Olympic seats.