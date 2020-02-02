close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2020

Women Sports Festival from 25th

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 2, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is to organize Women Sports Festival from 25th February to 8th March, 2020 at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

A meeting was held under PSB Director General Amina Imran to discuss different issues pertaining to festival. Exhibition matches in football, hockey, softball, swimming, baseball, squash, netball, soccer futsal, judo, volleyball, table tennis, taekwondo and tenpin bowling will be organized. Next meeting to finalize disciplines and arrangements will be held on Monday, February 3.

