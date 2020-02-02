close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
AFP
February 2, 2020

Andorra’s Kasintseva, 14, claims Grand Slam

Sports

MELBOURNE: Fourteen-year-old Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva became the first Andorran to capture a title at a Grand Slam when she won the Australian Open girls’ tournament on Saturday.

Jimenez Kasintseva, who was the youngest player in the draw and was making her Grand Slam debut, beat 17-year-old Pole Weronika Baszak 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in 2hrs 4mins.

“It was a very tough tournament, I actually didn’t think that I would win,” said Jimenez Kasintseva, who divides her time between the tiny European state -- sandwiched between Spain and France -- and Barcelona, where her father has a tennis academy.

“I guess I fought a lot for it. I was about to lose in some matches, and I just kept fighting. I guess that’s how I won.”

