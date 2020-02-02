Man arrested in child molestation case

MANSEHRA: Police have arrested a man who allegedly molested a three-year child in Banda Balola area of Garhi Habibullah Police Station. A police party rushed to the scene in Banda Baloch area and shifted the victim boy to Civil Hospital Garhi Habibullah for the medical examination. The mother of the victim told the police that she heard the screaming of his son from a closed general store near her house.

“The outer door of the shop was closed from inside and when I shouted at my son, he asked me to take him out of the shop,” she said. The police, after lodging an FIR, arrested the accused Husnain Khan, who runs a grocery in Banda Balola. The farther of the victim told reporters that the accused’s family had approached him for out-of-court settlement but they would never compromise on it.