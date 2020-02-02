Lawyers in KP postpone strike

PESHAWAR: The lawyers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have welcomed the government’s decision to further amend the Control of Narcotics Substance Act, Amendment 2019, and announced not to hold the weekly strike on Tuesday. A decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council that thanked the government for ensuring further amendments. The meeting said the coming Tuesday would be held as Thanksgiving Day. The bar council thanked the government and the lawyer community for its stand on the recent amendments to the laws.