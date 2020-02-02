Guidance & career counselling termed must for students

SWABI: Speakers at a two-day event at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology said Saturday awareness and guidelines are the basic principles to enable the youngsters to excel in diverse fields of education and contribute to the progress and prosperity of the country. The programme titled Kishwar-e-Haseen Shaad Baad was organized by Project Topi, a famous society of GIK Institute. Teachers and students of various public sector high and higher secondary schools and academicians attended the event.

The participants talked on how the youngsters could acquire quality education and admission in the country leading universities like GIK Institute, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), Lahore University of Management and Sciences (LUMS) and others.

They said the students should be encouraged to continue education with full determination and concentration because it is a the well-understood fact that knowledge is the only key to success. Dr Tahseen Amin Khan Qasuria said the event was aimed to enhance and broaden the vision of the students to understand the highly competitive environment, focusing on boosting their knowledge and capability.

“They were briefed about the techniques to achieve the desired objectives and reach the career through contemporary education,” he said. Teachers, Fazal Rabi, Javid Khan and Mohammad Tufiq said the guidance of the students in the critical stage of education and career counselling is a must. They said awareness helps the students to get enrolled in prominent institutions and receive higher education.

Maria Gulzar, the president of the society, said in the initial stage of the programme they conducted the mock test, aimed to tell the students how the leading institutions take the entrance test, how to prepare and attempt questions and survive in the semester system. Certificates were awarded to the excelling students in the end.