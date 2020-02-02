Three die in seminary roof collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Three people died and nine others were wounded when the roof of an under-construction madrassa collapsed in Badaber village on Saturday.
According to the Rescue 1122, teams were rushed to the spot to recover the bodies and wounded people from the rubble. Three people died while nine others sustained injuries.
Three of the wounded were shifted to the hospital while the others were provided emergency treatment on the spot.
