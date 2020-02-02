North Korea’s Kim offers condolences to China’s Xi about virus outbreak

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping offering condolences about the coronavirus outbreak in China, North Korean state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday.
Kim “expressed the conviction that the party, government and people of China would surely emerge victorious in the campaign to combat the disease” under Xi’s guidance, KCNA said.
China is the closest ally that isolated North Korea has. The country has canceled most flights to China, imposed mandatory quarantine on all arrivals from China, and heavily restricted border crossings following the outbreak.
BEIJING: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping offering condolences about the coronavirus outbreak in China, North Korean state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday.
Kim “expressed the conviction that the party, government and people of China would surely emerge victorious in the campaign to combat the disease” under Xi’s guidance, KCNA said.
China is the closest ally that isolated North Korea has. The country has canceled most flights to China, imposed mandatory quarantine on all arrivals from China, and heavily restricted border crossings following the outbreak.