Two men, including Briton, killed in Japan avalanches

TOKYO: Two people, including a British man, were killed separately on Saturday as two avalanches struck mountains in Japan, local officials and media said. The 34-year-old Briton was caught in an avalanche on northern Hokkaido island while skiing with two other people, a local official said. “He was sent to hospital but was later confirmed dead,” Takahiro Sumiya, a local fire department official, told AFP, adding that the remaining two — another British national and a Japanese — were unhurt. Further details, including the person´s name, were not immediately available. Separately, a man was killed after he was hit by another avalanche near a ski resort in Nagano, central Japan, local media reported. “He was caught in an avalanche when he was snowboarding with two other people outside a ski slope on Mount Norikura,” a local fire department official said. Public broadcaster NHK reported the man, identified as a 47-year-old freelance cameraman, was later confirmed dead. On Friday, a 38-year-old French man was found dead after an avalanche struck a mountain near another ski resort in southern Hokkaido. The avalanche happened Thursday afternoon when the group of eight went off the resort´s ski courses to venture into the untouched snow on the mountain.