close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2020

Taha guides Arham CC to Champions Trophy final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2020

KARACHI: Muhammad Taha excelled with both bat and ball to help Arham CC qualify for the final of the 4th Champions Trophy T20 cricket tournament with a 10-wicket victory over Model CC at Al Mansoora Ground the other day.

Model CC won the toss and batting first were all out for 161 runs in 19.3 overs. Suleman Ghani was the top scorer with 34 off 17 balls with two fours and two sixes. Fayyaz Hasan scored 28 not off 18 balls with two fours and two sixes. Hanif Azad contributed 27 with three fours.

Slow left armer Muhammad Taha grabbed four wickets for 17 in 3.3 overs, while another left arm spinner Khafid un Nabi took 2-24 and leg spinner Shazeb Ahmed captured 2-34.

Taha, declared Man of the Match, blasted 10 huge sixes and three fours in his whirlwind unbeaten 90 off 42 balls which allowed Arham CC to reach the target in only 13 overs. Umair Bin Yousuf contributed 70 not out off 36 balls with six sixes and two boundaries.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports