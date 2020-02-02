Taha guides Arham CC to Champions Trophy final

KARACHI: Muhammad Taha excelled with both bat and ball to help Arham CC qualify for the final of the 4th Champions Trophy T20 cricket tournament with a 10-wicket victory over Model CC at Al Mansoora Ground the other day.

Model CC won the toss and batting first were all out for 161 runs in 19.3 overs. Suleman Ghani was the top scorer with 34 off 17 balls with two fours and two sixes. Fayyaz Hasan scored 28 not off 18 balls with two fours and two sixes. Hanif Azad contributed 27 with three fours.

Slow left armer Muhammad Taha grabbed four wickets for 17 in 3.3 overs, while another left arm spinner Khafid un Nabi took 2-24 and leg spinner Shazeb Ahmed captured 2-34.

Taha, declared Man of the Match, blasted 10 huge sixes and three fours in his whirlwind unbeaten 90 off 42 balls which allowed Arham CC to reach the target in only 13 overs. Umair Bin Yousuf contributed 70 not out off 36 balls with six sixes and two boundaries.