Man Utd sign Ighalo to cover for striker shortage

LONDON: Manchester United signed Nigerian international Odion Ighalo on loan until the end of the season from Shanghai Shenhua in a last-minute move before the January transfer window closed on Friday.

Ighalo, 30, moved to China in 2017, joining Changchun Yatai from Watford, before moving to Shanghai last year.

United are short on striking options due to a back injury suffered by top scorer Marcus Rashford, with the England international expected to be sidelined for at least another month.

Ighalo scored 40 goals in 100 appearances for Watford in his previous spell in English football and United will hope he will be just as prolific as they try to chase down Chelsea for a place in the Premier League top four.