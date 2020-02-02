Tariq takes two-shot lead in DHA Karachi Cup

KARACHI: The underdogs continued to surprise in the 11th DHA Karachi Cup All Pakistan Open Golf Championship with Islamabad’s Muhammad Tariq carding a stunning round of six-under par 66 to take a two-shot lead in the penultimate round on Saturday.

The slightly-built Tariq was in full flow in the second round of the 54-hole championship as he sank a series of birdies for his 66 which gave him an impressive two-day total of 139 (-5). That gives him a two-stroke lead over fellow Islamabad golfer Hamza Amin, who carded a solid round of 70.

Tariq, who make up for a lack of distance with a lot of accuracy, had a splendid start when he made a birdie on the par-4 first hole. He also birdied the 6th and 9th holes to finish the front nine at 33. He then eagled the 11th hole and then birdied the 12th hole for a 33 on the back nine.

“It was a very good day for me. Everything I was doing was working,” said Tariq.

The day’s second best performer was Hamza Amin. Son of legendary golfer Taimur Hassan, Hamza brought himself within striking distance of winning the coveted title with a 70 that gave him an aggregate of 141 (-3).

Hamza had a bogey on the par-3 third but made birdies on holes 4,6 and 8 to finish with 34. He had a bogey on the par-3 14th but finished the round with a birdie on the last hole.

Defending champion Matloob Ahmed bounced back from his opening round 73 to card an impressive 69 to share the third place on the leader-board with Ansar Mahmood. Both have grand totals of 142 (-2).

Ahmed Baig, who last week won the CAS Open at the Airmen Golf Course, had a disappointing round of 77. Pakistan No. 1 Shabbir Iqbal also had a forgettable day as he carded 76 to slip to 16th place on the leader-board.

In the amateurs’ category, PAF’s Zubair Hussain took a three-shot lead with a second round score of 76. He has an aggregate of 149. In second place is M Shareef who carded 77 for an aggregate of 152.

The championship will conclude with the final round on Sunday (today).