NZ seek consolation win after Super Over heartbreaks

TAURANGA, New Zealand: Having faltered at crucial junctures throughout the series, New Zealand will be looking to finally get a win under their belt and avoid a series sweep when they face India in the fifth Twenty20 International at Bay Oval on Sunday (today).

New Zealand gave themselves a great chance in three of the four games played so far: once with a first innings score in excess of 200 and twice with a firm response in a run-chase.

However, their own inconsistency brought about their downfall, twice in games which they looked destined to win, only for them to be undone in the Super Over to leave the series scoreline at 4-0.

They now face a prospect of being clean swept in a five-match series, something that has never happened before in the shortest format.

Skipper Kane Williamson, who missed the previous game in Wellington due to shoulder injury, is likely to return to lead the side.

Tom Seifert’s steady half-century was one of the bright spots in Wellington, and Williamson’s return to the XI is likely to push him at No.4, which could add more stability to the middle-order.

The hosts might also be tempted to bring back Blair Tickner, and rest Tim Southee ahead of the ODI series, as the latter hasn’t had the best of times with the ball in the shortest version recently.

As for India, the series has been a near-perfect preparation looking ahead to the ICC T20 World Cup 2020. Not only a majority of their players have contributed in each of the four wins, but they’ve also found out ways to overcome opposition’s brilliance throughout the series, something that has pleased skipper Virat Kohli immensely.

The visitors are likely to persist with Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini, who were roped in for the fourth T20I.