West Indies edge South Africa in U19 WC

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa: West Indies defeated hosts South Africa by four wickets in Super League Play-Off Semi-final 1 of Under 19 Cricket World Cup at JB Marks Oval here on Saturday.

Batting first, South Africa were all out for a mere 143 in 38.2 overs with opener Levert Manje being the highest scorer with 43 scored off 63 balls. He hit three fours and two sixes. Khanya Cotani was the other main contributor with 27 off 49 deliveries. He struck two boundaries.

Joshua James, Ashmead Nedd and Mathew Patrick got two wickets each as South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals, failing to manage even a single 40-run partnership.

West Indies had a poorer start to their innings as they lost two wickets in the first four overs, but small contributions from skipper Kimani Melius (29), Kirk McKenzi (19), Antonio Morris (26), and Mathew Patrick (25 not out) were enough to take them to the target in the 42nd over.

Bryce Parsons was the standout bowler for the hosts, getting two wickets in his 10 overs, giving away just 23 runs. Merrick Brett also got two wickets, for 33 in nine overs, but the score was too low to be defended.

In other matches, Canada edged the UAE by four wickets, and Nigeria beat Japan by eight wickets.

Batting first, the UAE were all out for 174 in the 45th over. Alishan Sharafu was the top scorer with 65 not out.

Canada reached the target in the 43rd over with No 8 Udaybir Walia scoring 51 off 56 balls, hitting two fours and four sixes. Japan were all out for 115 in the 42nd over. Nigeria reached the target in only the 23rd over.