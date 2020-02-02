Pak athletes in Nanjing not coming back soon

KARACHI: Pakistan’s decision not to allow any of its national to travel back to the country from China till they complete the 14-day observation period may prolong stay of its athletes in Nanjing.

Five Pakistani athletes, record-making javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, Olympian Mehboob Ali, Mohammad Naeem, Uzair-ur-Rehman and Samiullah, are in Nanjing. They had proceeded to China in the first week of December for a couple of months training.

Soon after the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) decided to evacuate the athletes.

The AFP had requested Pakistan’s embassy in China for the athletes’ evacuation. However, due to flight operation issue, the athletes are still stuck in Nanjing. And the Saturday’s announcement of the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza that no Pakistani will be allowed to travel back to the country from China till they complete a 14-day observation period has added to the concerns of the athletes, their families and the AFP.

Mirza added that the policy is being implemented after China declared that no Chinese citizen will be allowed to travel abroad till the completion of the 14-day observation period.

“We are quite concerned,” the AFP president Major General (retd) Akram Sahi told ‘The News’ on Saturday. “We weighed different options but flight issue has created a big hurdle for us,” he said.

All the athletes in Nanjing have performed outstandingly for the country. Arshad recently blasted his way into the Tokyo Olympics with a superb 86.29 metre throw at the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last December.

Arshad is also being sent to Finland for training to prepare for Olympics.

This correspondent learnt after talking to the athletes in Nanjing on Saturday that they are being taken care of properly.

“We are being taken care of. Our medical check-up is done several times in a day when we go to the indoor athletics facility for training, return to hotel and then at the hotel,” an athlete told ‘The News’ from Nanjing.

The athletes’ families are also worried. “We receive calls daily from our families. They are worried. We tell them that we want to come as soon as possible but due to flight issue we are unable to do so,” an athlete said.

An athlete said that the attendance of the Chinese athletes in the indoor gymnasium has also been slashed considerably.

“Yes, the numbers have reduced drastically since the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan. Very few are now come for training,” an athlete said.