Women sports festival from February 25

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will organise a women sports festival from February 25 to March 8 here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

A meeting was chaired by PSB Director General Amina Imran to discuss various issues pertaining to the sports festival.

Exhibition matches in football, hockey, softball, swimming, baseball, squash, netball, soccer futsal, judo, volleyball, table tennis, taekwondo and tenpin bowling will be organized during the festival. The next meeting to finalise the disciplines and arrangements will be held on Monday (tomorrow).