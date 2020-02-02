close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2020

Women sports festival from February 25

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will organise a women sports festival from February 25 to March 8 here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

A meeting was chaired by PSB Director General Amina Imran to discuss various issues pertaining to the sports festival.

Exhibition matches in football, hockey, softball, swimming, baseball, squash, netball, soccer futsal, judo, volleyball, table tennis, taekwondo and tenpin bowling will be organized during the festival. The next meeting to finalise the disciplines and arrangements will be held on Monday (tomorrow).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports