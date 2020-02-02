Lakers pay tributes to Kobe

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James spoke for everyone as the Los Angeles Lakers honored the memory of franchise icon Kobe Bryant on Friday, delivering the simple message: “Not forgotten.”

In a night of ceremony and tears at Staples Center, the Lakers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers in their first National Basketball Association game since a helicopter crash claimed the lives of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday.

Portland’s 127-119 victory — fueled by Damian Lillard’s 48 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists — seemed little more than a footnote.

“We all wanted to win this game really bad,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “Our guys poured their guts out, out there. So I’m disappointed we didn’t get the win, but I couldn’t be more happy and more proud of our guys’ effort and their performance.”

Lakers star Anthony Davis admitted he felt anxious and nervous going into a night that Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said was “about Kobe Bryant.”

Fans were greeted by a sea of Bryant jerseys — one draping each seat.

In the darkened arena, a purple-tinged spotlight pick­ed out the Bryant jerseys hanging in the rafters — his numbers 8 and 24 both retired by the Lakers.

Bouquets of red roses held open two courtside seats in honor of Bryant and Gianna, while yellow roses sculpted the numbers of 8 and 24 in massive arrangements on the court. As Usher sang “Amazing Grace,” a hush fell over the crowd.

Los Angeles Philharmonic cellist Ben Hong then played as a video montage of Bryant interviews, interspersed with on-court moments and intimate family pictures, was played on the massive scoreboard.

After a 24.2-second moment of silence, Boyz II Men — from Bryant’s hometown of Philadelphia — brought James to tears with their performance of the Star Spangled Banner in the dimly lit arena.

Then it was James’s turn, his voice solemn as he recited the names of all nine killed when the helicopter went down in the rugged hills of Calabasas in suburban Los Angeles: Gianna’s basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Alyssa’s parents John and Keri Altobelli, Payton’s mother Sarah Chester, basketball coach Christina Mauser, pilot Ara Zobayan and, finally, Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

“I’ve got something written down,” James said. “They asked me to kind of stay on course or whatever the case may be.”