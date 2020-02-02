China Masters postponed

BEIJING: China’s virus outbreak has forced the country’s first badminton tournament of the 2020 world tour season to be postponed, organisers said on Saturday.

The six-day China Masters was due to start on February 25 at Lingshui, in China’s southern Hainan island. But organisers “considered all necessary health, safety and logistical risks and... believe it is sensible to postpone the tournament at this time”, said a statement from the Badminton World Federation.

Several players had already withdrawn from the competition, the BWF added.

The virus that first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has resulted in 259 deaths and spread to more than two dozen other countries. Beijing has taken extreme steps to stop the spread of the virus, including effectively quarantining more than 50 million people in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province.