Aqeel fights back to beat Huzaifa

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan saved his blushes to move into the men’s singles final of the 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at the PTF Complex on Saturday.

Aqeel came back from a set down to beat 16-year-old Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in an exciting semi-final.

Huzaifa gave his everything in the first set and matched the experienced Aqeel in all departments. His forehand and rasping down the line shots gave a good account of his talent.

The Pakistan No 1 Aqeel came back strongly in the second set, using his experience to good effect. He maintained the same tempo in the third set and broke Huzaifa in the second game. The youngster fought back bravely and levelled the scores at 2-2.

Aqeel was serving for the match at 5-3 when Huzaifa not only saved a match-point but also broke Aqeel to make it 4-5. Following long rallies, Aqeel finally broke Huzaifa to take the set and match at 6-4.

The Pakistan No 1 will play Muzammil Murtaza in the final on Sunday (today). Muzammil proved too good for 8th seed Muhammad Abid in his 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Shahzad Khan and Muhammad Abid defeated Barkatullah and Ahmed Chaudhry 6-1, 6-3 in the men’s doubles decider.

In the seniors’ over-45 category, Irfanullah and Israr Gul beat Hameedul Haq and Mehmood Khan 6-3, 6-3 to win the title.