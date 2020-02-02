Pandya ruled out of Test series in NZ

NEW DELHI: India’s Test squad for the two-match Test series in New Zealand is yet to be announced, but the cricket board (BCCI) has already ruled out all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

In a media release that threw up more questions than answers, the BCCI said that Pandya has not regained full fitness yet, having undergone a back surgery in October 2019. As such, no time frame has been set for his return.

The media release, which was issued on Saturday and signed by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, is curious because India’s Test squad has not been announced yet. So how is Pandya ruled out?

According to the BCCI statement, Pandya had travelled to London to review his back again. The seriousness of the case could be gauged by the fact that the player was accompanied by Ashish Kaushik, the head physiotherapist at the National Cricket Academy, where Pandya will now undergo his rehab.

“Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand,” the BCCI release said. “He travelled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr James Allibone. Hardik will be under rehab at the National Cricket Academy until he regains full match fitness.”

After undergoing surgery last October, Pandya was optimistic of returning to action during the New Zealand tour which comprises five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. On December 23, the Indian selection panel, led by former wicketkeeper MSK Prasad, had named Pandya in the India A squad that would play three one-dayers against New Zealand A prior to the T20I leg of the tour. —