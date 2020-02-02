Google to raise ad fees

Vienna: American tech giant Google will ramp up charges to its advertisers to cover the costs of a new Austrian tax, a source close to the company said on Saturday.Austria started imposing a five percent levy from January 1 on online advertising revenues of some big firms -- the latest of a string of countries trying to ensure tech giants pay their way.

A source close to Google said the firm would add five percent to the invoices of companies whose adverts are clicked on or seen by web users in Austria, "regardless of the location of the advertiser".

"We´ll be doing that in the second half of the year," said the source.

Officials around the world are grappling with ways to tax tech companies, who often report profits in low-tax jurisdictions like Ireland or Luxembourg, enraging other governments.