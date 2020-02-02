Brazil’s unemployment falls

Rio de Janeiro: Unemployment in Brazil dropped for the third quarter in a row to its lowest level since 2016, the official statistics institute (IBGE) said on Friday.Unemployment in the fourth quarter of 2019 fell to 11 percent, compared with 11.6 percent at the end of 2018.

Not since March 2016, with 10.9 percent, has unemployment been lower in Brazil, although the latest figures have been boosted by an increase in sole traders.

The results will provide a boost to President Jair Bolsonaro as he begins his second year in office, looking to push a series of market reforms.

IBGE uses sliding quarters, meaning it updates its statistics every month.

There were 11.6 million unemployed in the period from October to December, down from 11.9 million (11.2 percent) in the September to November period. The yearly average for 2019 was 11.9, down from 12.3 percent in 2018. That meant an average of 12.6 million unemployed throughout 2019 in the country of 209 million.