Women on wheels

The sight of women riding motorbikes, a not uncommon one in other parts of South Asia, is still a rare one even in our major cities. Social barriers and the hold of a regressive mentality hold women back. The Women on Wheels project plans to change this. Launched in Karachi recently, the campaign aims to train 10,000 women to ride motorbikes throughout Sindh, with 500 chosen for the first phase having completed their training. The women include mothers, housewives, students and others. Encouragingly, a number of them are supported by their families and say they wished their daughters not to face the same problems that they had faced in terms of transport and mobility. Successive surveys have shown that mobility is a factor which most often holds women back from taking up work or acquiring higher education.

The group which graduated recently was a mixed one. Apart from middle class mothers and young girls, it included a middle-aged assistant professor who learnt to drive a motorcycle along with her daughters, saying she had wished to ride one since childhood but due to prevailing mindsets had not been able to do so. We are then seeing real change. Mobility empowers women in many ways, while the presence of a large number of motorbikes in major cities would also inevitably change thinking and attitudes towards women. The Sindh government has expressed support for the programme and offered its help. We need to catch up with our neighbouring countries. Male students and working people across the country use motorcycles as a key means of transport. Till now, women have had to wait for husbands to return from work to complete errands or go out shopping. Their ability to ride motorbikes and the same skill imparted to their daughters would alter this structure of families quite considerably. In this sense, the initiative being taken is not an insignificant one. Transportation companies like Careem have already said they hope to employ women drivers to transport female passengers also enabling greater freedom of movement to women often restricted to their homes because of problems in this area. This is now changing and the change is one that must be wholeheartedly welcomed across a country that badly needs to leave its patriarchal values behind and move into the future.