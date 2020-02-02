Sindh-centre issues

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has written a third letter to the prime minister to replace Sindh’s inspector general of police, Kaleem Imam. The CM had already sent a list of five names to the federal government to select a new IGP for Sindh. Now the ball is in the federal government’s court to bring this game of ping-pong to an amicable end. In a federation, it is the federal government that has primary responsibility to keep the federating units satisfied in an arrangement that is beneficial for all. In addition to financial outlay, there are other matters that need a harmonious relationships to run the federation smoothly. Unfortunately, the centre-province relations in Pakistan have seen a lot of wrangling in the past.

With the passage of the 18th Amendment, a major milestone was crossed in the constitutional history of Pakistan. Most of the concurrent ministries were devolved and there was hope that now the erstwhile era of prolonged tugs-of-war among the centre and provinces was over. The two consecutive previous governments of the PPP and the PML-N more or less managed to keep harmonious relations between the centre and the provinces. But when the PTI government came to power in the centre and three provinces, Sindh became the only province with a non-PTI government. Sadly, during the past 18 months or so there has been relentless bickering over matters that could and should have been resolved in an amicable manner. One such matter is the appointment of the inspector general of police (IGP). During the past 18 months, both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have seen at least four IGPs each. The central government of the PTI has been pretty responsive in accommodating requests from the chief ministers of KP and Punjab, and has not hesitated in appointing and removing IGPs in quick succession.

But when it comes to the only non-PTI ruled province, the centre is not only reluctant to respond but has also encouraged the IPG to stay put. This continued tussle is not a good omen for the federation, nor is it better for the Sindh police force itself. Irrespective of the merits and demerits of the central and provincial versions of this squabble, an early solution to this issue is required. Both the federal and provincial governments may have their own likes and dislikes, but such matters are not decided in exclusion of either party. If the chief minister of a province is unhappy with the performance of an IG, and moreover the entire cabinet endorses his request to the federal government to replace an IG with a new one, the centre must respond positively. Ultimately, in democracies the representatives of the people matter more and should carry greater weight in the eye of the federation.