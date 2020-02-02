Self service

Most of us had assumed that members of parliament were elected to serve the interests of their constituents and speak up for them. But it sort of seems to work in the opposite direction at times. Around six parliamentarians, some of them independents, have submitted a draft bill in the Senate Secretariat calling to increase the salaries of the Senate chairman, deputy chairman, NA speaker and deputy speaker by around 400 percent. It would also grant all MNAs and Senators a 100 percent increase in their salaries and put in place elaborate travel allowances for all MPs and their families -- all on taxpayers’ money. Those moving the bill have explained that the demand comes in the wake of the recent ‘price hike and devaluation’. While they accept that the ‘general public’ has also been affected by these, they don’t say anything about enabling those literally struggling to find food and educate children or how their burdens can be eased.

The bill would essentially increase the existing salary of the Senate chairman and NA speaker from Rs250,000 to Rs870,000. The deputy chairman and deputy speaker would receive an upward turn in their salary, raising it from Rs185,000 to Rs829,000. Senators and MNAs would receive Rs300,000 instead of the present Rs150,000. We should of course note that over the years since 1975, there have already been numerous increases in the salaries and perks of parliamentarians. The bill also provides over 20 open business class tickets from Islamabad to the airport nearest the constituency of a parliamentarian and these tickets can also be used by their spouse and children up to 18 years of age.

With public protests mounting over the recent price hike, accepting even a small percentage of these demands would draw public uproar. It should be noted that salaries were increased in 2016 for parliamentarians by 146 percent. The prime minister meanwhile has said that his ticket to the World Economic Forum at Davos was paid for by a friend -- ostensibly in the spirit of state austerity. There are then two opposite ends of the spectrum. Both are absurd. Quite obviously, we would all prefer parliament to be working for the cause of the people at a time when the country is going through one of the worst financial crises. Surely, the primary task of our representatives is to reflect the voices of the people they represent rather than try to grasp more for themselves from the national exchequer.