Parental control

In our society, career decisions are often made by parents on behalf of their children. Adolescents with little awareness rarely choose their area of interest independently. Parents are often biased towards medicine and engineering as career paths. While the mindset of the young generation has changed, with greater appreciation for the humanities and social sciences, we have still a long way to go before we can claim to be professionally diverse. There is a need to sensitize parents to think beyond making their children doctors and engineers. The younger generation also needs to vociferously express their interests and take charge of their future.

Riaz Mahar

Sukkur