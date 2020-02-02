close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 2, 2020

Parental control

Newspost

 
February 2, 2020

In our society, career decisions are often made by parents on behalf of their children. Adolescents with little awareness rarely choose their area of interest independently. Parents are often biased towards medicine and engineering as career paths. While the mindset of the young generation has changed, with greater appreciation for the humanities and social sciences, we have still a long way to go before we can claim to be professionally diverse. There is a need to sensitize parents to think beyond making their children doctors and engineers. The younger generation also needs to vociferously express their interests and take charge of their future.

Riaz Mahar

Sukkur

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost