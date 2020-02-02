Silent witness

It is shocking that Zionist elements within the Jewish community, whose ancestors were once victims of collective punishments and atrocities, are today perpetrators of similar atrocities committed against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. The world stands by and allows unchecked brutalities and atrocities committed against Palestinians. Unfortunately, the plight of the Kashmiris under Indian occupation and the Bosnians during the breakup of Yugoslavia proves that this apathy towards persecuted Muslims is hardly unique or unprecedented.

We are living through a global rise in intolerance with right wing nationalism and neo-Nazi groups gaining a foothold in the US, Europe, India, Myanmar etc. The global community silently looks on as the rights of not just Muslims but religious minorities in general are steadily being eroded.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore