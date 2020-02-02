Unfit to serve

Such are the depths to which our society has plunged that even minor disputes can turn deadly. It is so shocking that a taxi driver shot dead a nurse for opting to travel by rickshaw instead of taxi outside DHQ Hospital Bannu. According to DSP Bannu, the taxi driver exchanged heated words with the rickshaw driver and fired three bullets, killing the nurse accidentally.

Transportation is a social service; people serving in this sector are expected to be more polite and tolerant. Alas, we lack basic civic responsibility and common courtesy. I suggest that before issuing licences for public transport, the applicant's mental health must be tested through psychological test to ensure he/she is not a danger to passengers.

Iftikhar Mirzah

Islamabad