Age of data

It is apt to note that personal data is rapidly becoming a commodity worth billions to those who can extract, refine and process it effectively. American tech behemoths such as Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple, which have billions of customers the world over, are best placed to harness big data. Their numerous customers generate countless trillions in terabytes of personal and consumer data, which are in turn harnessed by companies in the digital advertising market. However, the potential uses of big data far exceed this limited sphere. Big data will come to control banking, services, immigration, agriculture, media, communications, military, policing, and so many other sectors of national life.

Our government should promote public-private initiatives both within and abroad with like-minded countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, China and Malaysia to gather and harness all sorts of ‘data’ for the good of society and the nation-state at large. Where such data is shared with or released to the public or commercial enterprises, a suitable levy/tax should be collected. As a modern nation-state with a vision to develop a robust, cyber-technology driven economy, the personal, commercial, and consumer data of all Pakistanis should be developed, harnessed and utilized by public and private stake-holders in the most-effective manner. We mustn’t allow ourselves to lag behind our next-door IT rival or the prominent distant ones such as Israel, Singapore, China, and so forth.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore