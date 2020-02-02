Digital literacy

The government’s vision for a Digital Pakistan is no doubt extensive; encompassing infrastructure, e-governance, fin-tech, digital skills and training and innovation and entrepreneurship. A multitude of mobile applications for facilitation of citizens have also been launched in this regard. Digitalization will no doubt also help in providing jobs to the youth and nourishing their creative abilities. But how many of us are actually able to take advantage of such endeavors? The answer is quite depressing, but the reason is even more so. Lack of education, overall literacy, especially digital literacy; are all hurdles for the common man to take benefit from the introduced technologies.

I believe that the government should also focus on provision of core digital literacy to the masses; by either making it a part of the school curriculum, introducing more learning portals like DigiSkills, or give hands on trainings through NAVTTEC. Only then can the country truly profit from the digital era.

Kanwal Ashraf

Islamabad