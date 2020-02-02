Portal to nowhere

I have filed a number of complaints regarding the unsatisfactory condition of the road network in Punjab, especially the roads linked to the M2 motorway. These roads lie in Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions. All my complaints were closed after assurances that the work will be undertaken but either no work was undertaken, or very shoddy work was done.

As a result I am totally disappointed with the effectiveness of the Citizen Corner portal. Its accomplishments, touted by the government, are just eyewash and the monitoring by the portal staff is inefficient and ineffective.

Shabbir Ahmad

Islamabad