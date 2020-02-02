60 companies take part in career fair for university students

The Occasions Event Planners and Organisers in collaboration with the Hamdard University and Takaful Pakistan on Saturday organised the fourth edition of its flagship recruitment event titled 'Uni-Corp Career Connect (UCCC) 2020' at the Karachi Expo Centre.

Around 60 national and multinational companies participated in the career fair. The event served as opportunity for all students to be aware of prerequisites of joining the corporate sector, interact with different potential employers, forward their resumes and receive career advice from professionals.

The atmosphere was vibrant and charged with recruitment activities, including interviews on-the-spot, group discussions, training sessions, live auditions and networking. All the partners and sponsors were welcomed by the Occasions’ CEO, vice chancellor Hamdard University and managing director Takaful Pakistan, Rizwan Hussain. Hussain said this type of events create a great impact on the job market.