Sun Feb 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2020

Robotic surgery, laparoscopic unit opens

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2020

The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) on Saturday opened its own robot surgery facility along with a three-dimensional laparoscopic unit to provide state-of-the-art and the best surgical facilities. The robot was in the process of being installed.

Director SIUT Prof Adib Rizvi welcomed the donor and presented the details of the activities. Bashir Dawood, a well-known philanthropist who donated an amount of Rs450 million to establish the unit, performed the opening ceremony.

