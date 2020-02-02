close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2020

Body of Customs driver found

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2020

The body of a man was found inside a car parked in the Ijtema Gah parking area in Manghopir on Saturday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manghopir Syed Safad Ali Shah said a police mobile rushed to the scene after receiving information where they have found the body lying inside a government vehicle. After completing legal formalities, police moved the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Fida Muhammad who worked as a driver for the Pakistan Customs, Baluchistan. Shah said the initial examination suggested that the deceased died due to cardiac arrest; however, they were waiting for the post-mortem report to reach a conclusion regarding the actual cause of death.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi