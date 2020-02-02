Body of Customs driver found

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The body of a man was found inside a car parked in the Ijtema Gah parking area in Manghopir on Saturday.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manghopir Syed Safad Ali Shah said a police mobile rushed to the scene after receiving information where they have found the body lying inside a government vehicle. After completing legal formalities, police moved the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
The deceased was identified as Fida Muhammad who worked as a driver for the Pakistan Customs, Baluchistan. Shah said the initial examination suggested that the deceased died due to cardiac arrest; however, they were waiting for the post-mortem report to reach a conclusion regarding the actual cause of death.
