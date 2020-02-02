Licence for power project sought

KARACHI: Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), a public sector organisation, has approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), seeking generation licence for its 40.8MW run-of-the-river hydropower plant proposed to be setup at Panjkoro River with an estimated cost of $133.64 million, a statement said on Saturday.

The project is expected to commence commercial operations by the end of June and the electricity generated will be dispersed to transmission network of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), it added.

Pakistan is endowed with considerable water resources. According to Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), the country has 60,000MW hydropower potential, of which only 7,320MW has been developed.

An over-reliance on imported fuels for thermal generation subject to price fluctuations is at the core of the energy crisis, and the government remains under significant pressure to address an annual average power deficit of 4,000MW.

Hydropower once underpinned the country’s power sector, accounting for 45 percent of the power generation in 1991, but this share has dropped to around 28 percent, as short-term planning preferred thermal power plants, the statement said.

However, hydropower is poised for resurgence and will play a significant role in addressing this power deficit, with some studies estimating the proportion of hydropower in the total electricity generation to increase to more than 40 percent by 2030.