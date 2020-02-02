Govt gets ready to halt sugar export, import seems probable

ISLAMABAD: The commerce division would approach Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet to help stop sugar exports from the approved quota of 1.1 million tons.

The ministry of industries and production issued an instruction to the commerce division to approach the ECC of the cabinet after the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) meeting held on January 28 decided to discontinue export quota of sugar. The ECC had approved increase in the sugar export quota by 100,000 tons to 1.1 million tons back in December 2018.

During the SAB meeting, representatives of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments informed that sugar production was expected to decline due to overall drop in sugarcane production this year.

To mitigate the situation, the ministry has written letters to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab government to take effective measures against sugar hoarding and price hike in their respective domains.

“The national average sugar retail prices have continuously been showing a rising trend in the market despite of the ongoing crushing season,” the letter said.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, average price of one kilogram refined sugar increased 34.57 percent to Rs79/kg in the last week of January, compared to Rs58.75/kg in the same period in January 2019.

Industry officials said the government is likely to allow import of at least 300,000 tons of sugar to meet domestic demand.

It is worth noting that during former president Pervez Musharraf’s tenure, sugar prices had skyrocketed to Rs105/kg during Ramazan.

The ministry has also written letters requesting the provincial chief secretaries to control the recent price hike in the country.

“Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 1977 has been delegated to provincial governments in 2006. The administration of this act has been also transferred to the Interior Division to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT),” the letter read.

A similar exercise was also undertaken following the SAB meeting held on October 29, 2019, where secretary (industries and production) discussed rising prices of sugar and afterwards wrote a letter to the provincial chief secretaries to control hoarding and profiteering in their respective provinces.

In the light of the above mentioned, consequently the government of Punjab fixed the retail price of sugar at Rs70/kilogram, utilising powers under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 1977 in all its districts.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government took serious action against profiteering and hoarding of sugar in the province.