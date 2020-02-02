CNIC condition for buyers comes into effect

ISLAMABAD: Buyers will now have to present their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) for purchases worth Rs50,000 and above from a registered sales tax seller from Saturday (Feb 1, 2020) onwards, as the federal government moves to document economy.

In case of a female buyer, CNIC of buyer’s husband or father will be considered valid for the purchase, according to a FBR’s notification. The law further provides that this condition will not apply if the value of purchases is below Rs50,000 in case sales are being made to an ordinary consumer.

The main purpose of the CNIC condition is for documenting business to business transactions and few transactions in a value higher than Rs50,000 by limited number of consumers and that too from sales tax registered person. This condition will help avoid unverifiable and fictitious business buyers which results in huge sales tax losses in the value chain. In case of violation of the CNIC condition, the person involved in the transaction will be prosecuted. Traders having a turnover up to Rs100 million for the tax year will not be considered withholding agents.

It was clarified that if it is subsequently proved that CNIC provided by the purchaser was not correct, liability of loss or penalty will not arise against the seller in case the sale is made in good faith.

In Pakistan under the present regime and also under the proposed one for retailers ordinary small and medium sized retailers fall outside the sales tax regime. Therefore, sales by such persons will not be affected by this provision in any manner.